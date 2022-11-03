Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/2/22)

This week Dynamite was solid on paper but the show lacked a bit. Not much focus on Full Gear. No MJF, and honestly a couple of meaningless matches. It was okay at best but there is still a big issue plaguing AEW weekly TV.

Addressing ROH Segments

Alright so, Ring of Honor is fantastic. But it feels like every week now, it keeps becoming more prevalent on AEW TV. Chris Jericho and his gimmick right now is very entertaining, taking out all the ROH figures he can. He’s been doing a great job of it, this week beating Colt Cabana who appeared on Dynamite for the first time in a while.

Outside of that, the other stuff is meaningless right now. The problem has become nobody cares. Samoa Joe and Brian Cage was great, and it’s good to see Brian Cage on TV for a few weeks in a row.

Now a TV/streaming deal could be coming in the near future. But we don’t know how close that is right now. ROH needs its own show, it is starting to hurt the product more and more. Some of it due to the fact that there are too many champions on TV every week. Not all from AEW. A temporary measure should be taken where Dark Elevation turns into a ROH show until a deal to show ROH television is reached. It’s just too much now. Just to be clear, this isn’t a criticism of ROH.

Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal

Solid match here to open the show. At the end of the match Darby was attacked by a man in a Sting mask, obviously not Sting. It was revealed to be Cole Karter, which was incredibly anti-climactic as he got zero reaction. It then seemed Sting’s return would come next but it was Jeff Jarrett who showed up and hit Darby over the head with a guitar.

So there will be no Jay Lethal face turn like I suggested a few weeks back. I can’t say I’m sure what this accomplishes to be honest. Though Jarrett could give the group extra legitimacy possibly, so should probably give it a chance and see how it all goes.

Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty

It was a solid TV match. Nice to see Moriarty on TV as he is very good himself. But did he really need to be placed in a relatively meaningless match against Mox. I mean it was a solid display but ultimately it doesn’t mean much for The Firm.

But I ask, where is the build for Full Gear? MJF and Jon Moxley are going one on one for the title and nothing towards to PPV. It’s just a bit disappointing based off what could be between those two men. But also, Mox doesn’t need to wrestle every week, these are effectively useless matches. Hopefully next week we finally get some proper build to the big match for the AEW title.

Daddy Ass Birthday Bash

This segment was a little bit of fun. But really it was mainly done to set up the 8-man tag match between The Acclaimed & FTR vs The Gunns & Swerve in our Glory. Because The Gunns interrupted the segment, attacked The Acclaimed alongside the The Firm. FTR made the save, stared down The Acclaimed. It was fairly simple and not much went on of note.

Orange Cassidy vs Luchasaurus vs Rey Fenix – AEW All Atlantic Championship

The dynamic of this match was fun here. Cassidy and Fenix went at it until Luchasaurus came in and took control. He was in control for a while, up until Jungle Boy showed up to try and take out Luchasaurus himself. He chased Christian down the tunnel which left two men in the ring.

With Fenix, he had his story within the match with PAC. PAC wanted Fenix to use the ring bell hammer he has used in past matches with Cassidy. PAC came down near the end of the match to hand Fenix the hammer. This ended up costing Fenix the match, so it seems PAC’s obsession with Cassidy is going to cost members of Death Traingle matches, then possibly the trios titles. Whether they break up, somewhat doubt it, but its possible.

House of Black return vignette

This is an exciting prospect and the return of House fo Black is a much needed one to TV. Personally I would like to see them win the trios titles as they probably shoould have in the first place. But with The Elite returning soon thanks to their vgnettes, we will probably see a different direction. The main thing is they need to be built up like a formidable faction this time around. So hopefully that happens.

I can’t help but feel there was a fair bit of filler on the show. While there were a couple of good things, most things were just either poor or unimportant. Very flat show this week and hopefully next week picks it up with build to Full Gear. Unfortunately not too much to look into this week because of all this.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.