Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/30/22)

This weeks Dynamite was a mixed bag of good and not so good. Of course MJF’s first appearance since winning the title is a big deal. The third match in the best of seven also took place. While a big return happened to set up a nice direction.

Jon Moxley opens Dynamite

Solid promo from Mox here. He addressed what happened last week, and before anything else went down. A returning Hangman Adam Page came out, got a great reaction and made his way to Moxley. Which should be no surprise considering Hangman was out due to the match against Moxley all those weeks ago. It doesn’t take long for a brawl to ensue between the two. Security comes out to contain them and eventually do. Until later in the night where they see each other backstage and fight once more, but it did get broken up again.

If we get a mini feud for Hangman on his return, with Moxley. That’ll be great. It is worth noting the commentators mentioned that Page was there to get checked on, but he showed up and wasn’t cleared. This means he probably will be within the next couple of weeks and get another match between these two rather soon.

Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood

This one was about as good as you would expect between these two, hard hitting with some fantastic wrestling in-between. Obviously this was just one of those matches on Dynamite that are just great and everyone is happy to watch. Nothing story wise but these two are so good it’s just nice to see how good of a one-on-one match they can have.

AR Fox vs Samoa Joe – TNT Championship

AR Fox is back after the last time we saw him when he partnered with Top Flight. This time against Samoa Joe for the TNT title, in the open challenge. It was a good match, obviously Joe was never losing but Fox put in another good display. Wouldn’t mind seeing more of AR Fox, Joe pulled the “walk-away” spot a couple of times which is always great.

After the match Wardlow appeared on the screen, and as expected, Joe and Wardlow will enter their feud. I would like to see more heel promos from Joe, simply because he is phenomenal in the heel role. But I feel like Wardlow will win the title back very soon, which would effectively make Joe’s win at Full Gear meaningless. But we’ll see where they go.

First appearance of MJF as Champion

First off, William Regal came out to start off with, which was a nice touch. Then he announced MJF, and he is back to being the old MJF which is fantastic. So he started off by explaining the whole situation and how it was basically the plan all along for Regal to help out MJF in winning the title. They told us about exchanged emails.

Then, the big moment where MJF revealed his own AEW World Title. Which when it was unveiled, was basically the same as the current title, but it has a Burberry strap, which looks very good, and it’s very cool to have a “custom” championship.

The biggest thing was how it was shown the MJF used Regal just like everyone else. MJF pulled out the brass knuckles. At this point it was fairly clear where this was going, as he walks behind Regal and hits him from behind with the brass knuckles.

As MJF witnessed the aftermath, he played his role perfectly, a snake in the grass, who uses people. Regal was then stretchered out and later into an ambulance. Bryan Danielson ran into the ring when they were still there and tried to be there for his mentor, even after his actions. What I’m now interested in seeing, is after MJF beats Ricky Starks, the feud there is Bryan Danielson, which should be fantastic. Now obviously this is a write off TV for Regal, so what happens with the BCC is a big question mark right now.

Ricky Starks vs Ari Davari

Nothing much here, Starks attention was on Ethan Page who appeared at the top of the ramp declaring he wants to go after MJF and the title after Starks. But that was the most important part here, because the match was quick, to get Starks a win before he loses to MJF in a couple of weeks.

Though we need a promo battle between MJF and Ricky Starks before this is done, it would be incredible with the snarkiness of MJF and the passion of Ricky Starks.

Anna Jay vs Willow Nightingale

So while this match wasn’t entirely important, Willow Nightingale got over here, she got the crowd behind her and it helped that she had such infectious new music too. So I think there’s a chance that she can become a big babyface in the women’s division. It will definitely be worth watching her progress on AEW TV. So long as she is booked regularly.

Then after the match, Ruby Soho made her return, going after Tay Melo who was out there still. Which makes sense obviously, as she got injured in that mixed tag match a while ago. The feud probably won’t be too important, but Ruby Soho should be positioned in a better role going forward as well.

The Elite vs Death Triangle – Match #3

The third match between these two trios. It started out in a different way, which is good, basically a brawl on the ramp, which eventually got back into the ring, and was very good from there. It was fairly similar to their previous matches, which isn’t surprising. It is the drawback to a best of seven. But it has still been great.

When Death Triangle once again tried to use the bell hammer, Rey Fenix stopped it from happening. But it wasn’t the match ending, it went on for a bit longer, and eventually, The Elite got their win and made the series 2-1 to Death Triangle. Like I’ve said, this is probably going the seven matches, but The Elite winning here is the right choice. We have a week break from the series until it get back underway with Match 4 at Winter is Coming.

Not an amazing show but solid that carries us into next week, which sends us into Winter is Coming the following week. ROH Final Battle is next weekend, so there may be some build for that but it should be interesting to see how the show progresses throughout the rest of December.

