Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/14/22)

This years edition of Winter is Coming was a good one with positive things on the show. Chris Jericho in a shock result, a great AEW World title match and The Elite vs Death Triangle number 4 took place.

The Elite vs Death Triangle Match #4

This was a fairly similar match to what we have seen in the past three matches. It was built on whether The Elite could grab a second win in the series. But in the end Death Triangle got their third win, after taking out Nick Jackson for a portion of the match, and when he came back out, he ended up submitting. This is leaving The Elite needing to win the next three matches in order to take the series. After the match was probably the more important part.

The Elite addressed Death Triangle’s tactics with the hammer that has been used so often in recent weeks. They wanted it to be legal for match 5, they then challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ match for their next encounter, which will take place next week at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. I think here is where we see The Elite wrestle control back into the series and end up taking it to the seventh match. The other thing is, it would be good if the other two matches ended up being some sort of stipulation matches as well, just to vary things up from these first four matches, which is very important in something like this.

The Acclaimed have new challengers

Okay, so The Acclaimed came out and basically after their rap, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt all attacked them together. Then they basically sent the message that they would be going after the tag team titles.

I understand the need for a feud for The Acclaimed, but how is this the best for The Acclaimed? Jeff Jarrett should not be involved in the tag team title picture. Also, what have they done to actually warrant a tag team title shot? If anything, it would make more sense for FTR vs The Gunns to determine who faces The Acclaimed considering The Gunns seem to be being built up as threats. It is just very poor creatively and it won’t do The Acclaimed’s title run any favours either.

Brian Cage vs “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Really good match between these two. The high point here had Prince Nana distracting the referee on the apron. This is where Cage and Perry on his shoulders in a fireman’s carry, which Jungle Boy turned into a Canadian Destroyer, which looked incredible. Perry sent Cage into Prince Nana off the apron and from there Jack Perry picked up the win.

This is where Jungle Boy then calls out Big Bill Morrisey. Stokely comes out, with Lee Moriarty who followed quickly, Morrisey wasn’t far behind who continued the attack on Jungle Boy. It ends up in the ring before HOOK makes his Dynamite return to stop the attack and side with Jack Perry. Really cool moment, Hook is back and it could be fun with him getting into something with Morrisey, and seemingly teaming with Jungle Boy, it seems like this may help Hook further who got a fantastic reaction when he came out. Nice to see him back.

House of Black tear apart The Factory

Technically this was a match, not one that lasted very long but a hugely dominant House of Black which is great to see. Malakai basically hit a Black Mass on QT Marshall and that was it. Before the bell rung, Julia Hart spit the mist into Nick Comorado’s eyes, and then Brody King and Buddy Matthews took care of the rest.

It was great cause hopefully this kind of thing continues so it can really bring the House of Black back to some sort of relevance, or where they should have been months ago. Also Julia Hart is phenomenal in this role, she carries herself brilliantly in what she’s doing with the House of Black.

Chris Jericho vs Action Andretti

This was the shocker of the night. Chris Jericho vs basically a jobber. So usually you would expect that this would be academic. We were all wrong. From the outset, Jericho was slapping him and not really taking this seriously. Before the commercial break, Jericho hit a codebreaker, which unbelievably Andretti kicked out of, it was insane, not to mention the crowd who were amazing during this match, even starting a lets go jobber chant.

As it turned out, things would get more shocking, Action Andretti hit a nice running shooting star press onto Jericho to win. Action Andretti beat Chris Jericho in a shocker on Dynamite. The fans went mad and it was one of those moments on Dynamite that won’t be forgotten, a massive shock and huge credit to Chris Jericho who was willing to do this and put the kid over like this, absolutely clean, no interference. Just straight up, obviously Jericho couldn’t believe it and afterwards he was seen absolutely furious as he was walking back to his dressing room.

MJF vs Ricky Starks – AEW World Championship

If this is the quality of match we can expect from the run of MJF, it will be glorious. MJF’s selling and the nearfalls were very good which helped in a match that was very predictable. I loved the element of the crowd that MJF always uses in his matches. Once Ricky Starks started to come back in the match, the fans were really behind him which was fantastic.

There was a great spot where Starks was going for the pin, but MJF reversed it into a Salt of the Earth armbar, and Starks managed to make it to the ropes just with one foot. The match finish was something you would expect out of someone like MJF. He used the referee to get in the way of himself and Starks, then low blowed him, only to roll him up and retain the AEW title.

This was a great match but the drama wasn’t over yet as when MJF was walking up the ramp, Bryan Danielson’s music hit and he made it his mission to target MJF. He chased MJF out of the arena, and just before the show went off the air, gave Ricky Starks some rub.

Now the important thing is with Starks, is the momentum needs to continue with him, he cannot be off TV for the next month, he needs to be a mainstay. As for Bryan, he’s the next feud along for MJF, especially after what happened to William Regal, he will be looking for a massive measure of revenge against MJF and I for one cannot wait for that as it will be brilliant.

