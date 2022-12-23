Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/21/22)

The holiday bash edition of Dynamite was a good show with an awesome main event for the Women’s title, Ricky Starks great promo to start out and match 5 of the best of seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle.

Ricky Starks opens the show

This promo segment was great. It started out with Ricky Starks addressing his loss to MJF last week and said they will do battle again down the line. Which based on the finish last week, leaves it open for Starks to get another match against MJF somewhere else in his title run. This was all until Chris Jericho came out and interrupted. Jericho paid Starks some compliments, then offered him a place in the JAS. Starks obviously turned it down while then proceeding to state that the J in JAS stands for jobbers. Obviously being a reference to last week, but the funnier part was Jericho’s reaction, just going wide eyed, brilliant.

So eventually this all led to the challenge for Starks vs Jericho on the first Dynamite of 2023, which was obviously accepted, and so this will be the next direction for Starks. I like this move, it keeps Starks on television which is incredibly important, especially now. Not to mention finally it gives Jericho something different to do, and the mic work should be fantastic in this feud. Now hopefully it doesn’t go on for another 7 months this time.

But once everything was basically done, Jake Hager attacked Starks from behind in the ring, the rest followed to continue the beat down. Then Action Andretti comes out to make the save as he stands tall with Starks at the end. That would not be the last we seen of Andretti, as later in the show he was hit in the face with a fireball from Jericho after a backstage promo. I guess Jericho never stopped being The Wizard.

The Elite vs Death Triangle – Match #5

The attempt at freshening up the matches with a no DQ stipulation ended up being somewhat successful. A fair bit was the same as what we have seen from these guys in the past four matches, but at least the no DQ stip gave a bit of variety. We saw Penta take the Christmas Tree from the top of the stage and use it as a weapon, The Young Bucks jumped through a couple of tables and we even got a barbed wire broomstick wielded by Kenny Omega. But ultimately The Elite won the second match of the series to take it to a sixth match. The next one of which will be a falls count anywhere match, so hopefully there will be some creativity in that match. But once again we clearly see The Elite winning this series so whatever they can do to make this more exciting will be a huge bonus.

Bryan Danielson addresses MJF’s action against Regal

Last week proved that MJF’s next program as champion will be against Bryan Danielson. On this show we got a Bryan promo. He started out essentially explaining what Regal means to him and how much he has done for Bryan. So this goes on and once he gets to MJF’s attack on Regal a few weeks ago, he gets more fired up as the promo continues, which is exactly how it should be, so it was great.

Following this, Ethan Page comes out with Stokely Hathaway and this was basically to set up a match between Ethan Page and Bryan Danielson for next weeks Dynamite. It should be a good match next week and I’m looking forward to it, but the main thing is to build up Bryan to face MJF at probably Revolution, which is an exciting prospect.

Hook vs Exodus Prime

Very quick match, Hook wins with his Red Rum submission. The big takeaway here was after the match, where on the screen, it showed Jungle Boy being beat up in the back by Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. So from last week, we get to this week where obviously we will be getting Hook helping out Jungle Boy. I am curious though, where is this leading? I genuinely don’t think this will do much for The Firm, they have been basically dead since MJF left them, so I think this is just getting Hook into something so he is on TV.

Jon Moxley vs Darius Martin

So this was a pretty good match, nice to see Darius Martin in action. Mox took the win as you’d expect and it was essentially a build to the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. As Mox will be with Claudio and Wheeler Yuta as a trio involved in that match, another trio will be Top Flight and AR Fox. So in regards to the match upcoming on Rampage, it should be alright, but doesn’t look like it is of much importance.

FTR vs The Gunns

It seems the story with FTR will be that they need to get back to where they were. So The Gunns actually won this match, via a leverage pin, but its a win nonetheless. I could see why The Gunns need this, so it might be alright, we’ll see where this goes. But FTR being on a 3 match losing streak was mentioned after the match, including a ROH tag title loss to The Briscoes. Though the Gunns went over it looks lime the story is with FTR.

Keith Lee and Swerve are officially feuding

Okay. This segment was so strange in terms of how long it went, and even how it went down. You had Rick Ross mediating Swerve and Keith Lee. So Lee came out first, then when Swerve was called, nothing happened, then eventually he came out to confront Keith Lee. Not too long after, he says Lee needs to keep eyes in the back of his head from now on. That was when Parker Boudreaux showed up from behind and attacked Keith Lee, Lee was able to get away from him, but only until he was attacked again by another man, who was unknown. Keith Lee was then set up on the steel steps, with a cinderblock on top of him, which Swerve then performed a Swerve stomp onto Keith Lee. Swerve then walked away with his new crew.

This is finally the proper split of Swerve and Keith Lee, which has been coming for quite some time. But the segment was weird because it felt drawn out and honestly, somewhat unimportant. I like that Swerve now has a group, but the way it went down was just so strange, not to mention, Rick Ross dropped an F-bomb on TV, so it should be fun to see the news in the next couple of days.

Jamie Hayter vs Hikaru Shida – AEW Women’s Championship

The main event of the show, and it was worthy of the spot after how good this match was. It was a great, hard hitting affair that both women ended up getting the crowd into it, and hanging onto the nearfalls, which was fantastic. If the division gets this quality of match every week, then the improvements will be seen, so I loved all of this really. The only thing is, at this point, Jamie Hayter should not need distractions to help her win, although maybe this was done in order to serve the bigger story, which is Hayter breaking away from Britt Baker.

Post match, Shida got attacked by the group, Toni Storm came in for the save, followed by Saraya. So it drove Hayter, Baker and Rebel out of the ring, and the show basically closed on that. With the match in the main event, it felt like a certain return was being set up but obviously not. Thunder Rosa is very unlikely now I think, which means Toni Storm will probably be the partner for Saraya in the tag team match against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. But regardless, if we continue to see matches like this and hopefully some story progression as well, the Women’s division will be on an upward trend going into 2023 which is only a good thing.

