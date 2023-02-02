Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (2/1/2023)

AEW this week has continued their hot streak with another great show, a wrestling heavy show with some fantastic matches. As Bryan Danielson continues to run MJF’s gauntlet, Takeshita’s stock keeps rising, and the Moxley against Hangman feud goes on.

Jon Moxley vs Hangman Adam Page

In what was a hot start to the show, Mox and Hangman went on first, and absolutely killed it and basically had a war to start out Dynamite. Mox came at Hangman and they fought throughout the crowd and the bell hadn’t even rung yet, Moxley bled also somewhat unsurprisingly. But regardless once they got in the ring and the match started it was great, things were hard hitting and believable. Arguably there were a few too many kickouts of finishers but its not too much of an issue in this case. Moxley picked up the win this time, via a roll up off Hangman trying a Bulldog choke.

So it wasn’t a decisive win by Mox, and after the match Hangman was annoyed and almost ended up brawling after the match, until Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli came out to stop anything going down between the two. Page flips Mox off and tensions continue to rise. I see this feud continuing into Revolution, which may end up being a stipulation match of some sort, could end up being a Texas Death Match if necessary. But with the situation between both guys ever increasing in intensity, the blowoff probably comes at Revolution.

The Acclaimed vs Aqua Fresh Boys

Very easy quick squash for The Acclaimed, they beat these jobbers in about a minute. But with the squash comes the post match story, which contained The Gunns coming out immediately after the match. So they then ask for an answer to their challenge laid out last week for the tag titles. The Acclaimed respond with a no, based on audience response. Now this is where the questions arise. Billy Gunn tells them all that this is enough, and walks away. He’s walking up the ramp until Austin Gunn tells his father to drown his sorrows in the bottom of a pill bottle. This was the breaking point for him, he strides down to the ring and it eventuates in a match being made for next week, The Gunns vs The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Now there a few outcomes here. We get the match next week, and The Acclaimed retain with no interference or anything, which I think is unlikely. Another is Billy Gunn aligns back with his sons and the past couple of weeks has been a ruse, and The Gunns win the tag titles next week. Another possibility is The Acclaimed retain their titles, and there is no Billy Gunn to back them up, and a rematch occurs at Revolution, with Billy Gunn realigning with his sons and they win the tag titles there. There should not be any rotating the titles around multiple times though, I think The Acclaimed have a good chance of losing those titles between now and Revolution.

Brian Cage vs Konosuke Takeshita

An absolutely amazing match here from Cage and Takeshita, they went out and delivered as they do. Reports about Brian Cage’s contract with AEW being up soon, and if that is the case, he is having a hell of a run to end out his AEW contract. But Takeshita ended up winning this match, which is great, giving him some more wins on Dynamite, and this is just building him up to eventually challenge for a title later down the line this year.

Later on in the show, Takeshita confronted MJF, and this resulted in a brawl going to the backstage area, which was then announced that next week Takeshita will take on MJF in an eliminator match. Obviously MJF will win the match next week but it should be fantastic. Not only the match but the fact that we will get to see MJF wrestle on TV, which rarely happens, making it a big deal, therefore making it a big deal for Takeshita which is awesome. Looking forward to it.

Bryan Danielson vs Timothy Thatcher

The penultimate week of Bryan Danielson’s run of matches, this week was Timothy Thatcher, someone who matched up well with Bryan and gave a great technical match with the aggression that one would expect from Thatcher. This made it a fun watch. During the match, MJF showed up and walked down the ramp, only to be intercepted by Takeshita, which led to the backstage brawl. But in the end Bryan was able to hit his running knee to finish the match and get another win, leaving him with only one more win to get in order to get the match with MJF, which will be against Rush.

The match against Rush should be fantastic, but the other thing is how hurt will Danielson be going into his match with MJF? Because he’s been made to basically run the gauntlet week after week, has obviously softened him up, but also how will MJF get involved next week in the match. Even though we all know Bryan will get his match at Revolution, how we get there will be an interesting ride.

Samoa Joe vs Darby Allin – TNT Championship

The final match for the TNT title between Joe and Darby, and what an insane match, not only did both men get busted open, they did some insane spots. Darby came out with a hoodie full of thumbtacks sticking out of it, and basically went right after Joe. The brawl spilled to the outside and into the crowd, which Joe sent Darby onto the stairs in the stands. There was one point where Joe and Darby were in the corner and Joe just flung Darby over the ropes, which looked awful to take, Darby also went through the table Joe set up with a dive through the ropes. Then by the end Darby hit a coffin drop on Joe, which looked to be the finish, but Joe kicked out. The real ending came minutes after when the ring board had been exposed, Joe then hit a muscle buster onto Darby onto the exposed wood in the ring. This won Joe the TNT title once again.

Then afterwards Wardlow returned to confront Joe, came out and attacked him then and there. Joe got out of harms way but we are indeed headed for Joe and Wardlow come Revolution, which is great and should be good, but why take the title of Joe the first time if he was only going to win it back weeks later? This is what was happening with the TNT title last year between Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and later Scorpio Sky. The title doesn’t need to be flip-flopped like this. However, in saying that, Darby’s run was good, even though it was very short.

Wardlow will probably end up getting the better of Joe meaning he’ll win the title back, and if he does, the reign needs to mean something, and be in actual feuds instead of defending it in meaningless matches like he was last time. But the feud between Joe and Wardlow should be good so it is something to look forward to.

