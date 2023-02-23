Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (2/12/2023)

Some news on the show this week going into Revolution but it wasn’t the quality that AEW had started the year off with and now two weeks in a row with pretty middle of the road shows. Another match was made for Revolution and Bryan and MJF continue their great build to their match.

Orange Cassidy vs Wheeler Yuta – AEW All Atlantic Championship

While this match had zero build and was the open challenge thing, the match delivered and it was a great way to open the show. Once again, Orange Cassidy proves how good he is and they did play off a little bit the fact that they were once apart of the same faction. But overall it was it was a quality match. Cassidy obviously retained, but the important thing to start doing is do develop stories between wrestlers over the belt, it really needs to happen that way, then, the belt can have some more meaning and actually be presentable as something important that you want to hold.

It’s been said, but Takeshita taking the title from him would be good, but if this happens, there needs to be a development and story leading up to a potential title change. It’s something that hasn’t been very frequent, but hopefully that can change and build the title up more.

Starks and Jericho is made for Revolution

So we finally got an announcement for Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho at Revolution, the segment that set it up was a bit odd in terms of how it went down because Jericho had said he won’t face Starks again. Then Starks said he had an open contract for someone to face him at Revolution, and then Chris Jericho comes out. Now I get that they wanted to play off Starks outsmarting Jericho to get him to agree to a match, but you could have just set up a match between the two in a steel cage or something along those lines where Jericho wants to finish him. The other aspect of the match will be the JAS will not be allowed at ringside. Chances are they get involved at the PPV, but Starks should be winning this and ending the feud.

The Acclaimed vs Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

Fairly standard match here, The Acclaimed are still wonderfully over, fun rap from Caster but that was probably the best thing out of the entire segment. Obviously The Acclaimed won, as they are going into a tag team title match at Revolution. But it does feel like we have seen this kind of this week in week out, but it was alright. The Firm means nothing, and at this point, they should probably just be disbanded, because it has clearly been shown the only reason they were put together was to help MJF before Full Gear until he dissociated from them, since then, they have been basically worthless.But The Acclaimed continue their run into the PPV.

Christian Cage gets one up on Jungle Boy

It was supposed to be Christian addressing his actions last week but before he could do that, Jack Perry attacked him, and set up a conchairto, however Christian saw it coming and gave him a low blow. In the end Christian stood tall over Jungle Boy. It is a wonderful thing that Christian is back again, it was slightly disappointing that we didn’t get to hear a promo, which would’ve been fantastic, but can’t complain, he’s fantastic regardless.

The match hasn’t been announced, but I suspect it will be for Revolution and they will have the match they would have if Christian didn’t get hurt before All Out last year. So it’ll be a great match and a possible show stealer, very excited Christian is back and he stood tall in a great way, a beautifully done heel lying in wait thing. Jungle Boy should win the match though and you never know, maybe Jurassic Express end up getting back together, or Luchasaurus ends up back with Christian. We will see.

Saraya vs Skye Blue

Very short match here, nothing to it. It was after the match where Saraya and Toni Storm did their spraying other women with green spray paint which is just ridiculous. Then you had the Ruby Soho which side does she lie on thing. At this point, there has been nothing to give us an indication that this is all important for the Women’s division. A couple of months ago, this was a hot angle and the fact that we haven’t really seen any development to this story which could have been great is hugely disappointing. Then later on Jamie Hayter challenged Soho and Saraya to a three way match at Revolution. This is fine but a far cry from what was promised back in January.

MJF tells a personal story

We’ve gotten used to MJF telling these stories with a lot of truth to them but bended slightly to aid the story he’s in, and this time was extremely gripping I’d say. It was directed at Bryan to the point where MJF ended up mentioning Bryan’s kids. So his story involves him essentially being left after proposing to a girlfriend and saying he wants a family and so on, and since then it has been all about the AEW title because that’s what he lives for, and then said he hates Bryan because he takes it all for granted. Because wrestling is Bryan’s number one focus and not his family.

We eventually see MJF mention Bryan’s kids, and MJF did this with such intent it was unbelievable, the tension was phenomenal. Eventually once MJF got into the ring and they were face to face, Bryan had enough and the brawl started, security got involved, both men got their respective shots on each other and the segment comes to a close after Bryan stands tall which gets him looking strong going into a match he will lose at Revolution.

Revolution Tag Team Battle Royal

The first of two battle royals, with the second one to come next week. I don’t really know why these battle royals with tag teams are a continuous thing, just because they are all a bit the same. For this one, the Lucha Bros should have come out winning this, I don’t know why they didn’t and it was actually given to eventual winners Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett being the one to get the winning decision. It just makes no sense because they just had a tag team title shot and lost, why are they getting yet another opportunity.

As for next week, FTR could show up as the joker entrant as it is a casino battle royal. But I get a feeling it won’t be, because we always hype up these joker entries only to be disappointed, but we’ll see. Hopefully it is FTR as that would generate a fair bit of interest for the tag team title match come Revolution.

Jon Moxley vs Evil Uno

Can’t say there was much to this main event, it felt more like a Rampage match than a Dynamite match but it got Moxley and Hangman giving their final build to their match as we head into Revolution. The match wasn’t much, an expected Moxley win. But Hangman aided Dark Order after Moxley’s win, and in what has become normal running, Moxley ends up bleeding a fair bit and that is basically the final image to close out the show. Pretty middle of the road ending that doesn’t really get anything exciting going for next week, but the show overall was slightly better than last week but at the moment Revolution feels very hypeless. It’ll no doubt be a good show, but the anticipation just isn’t there.

