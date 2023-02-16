Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (2/15/2023)

With just over two weeks to Revolution, the card is finally taking shape in what was a solid Dynamite, though it didn’t really match up to the past few weeks. However there was a return alongside some solid matches that were entertaining enough for TV.

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Starting off the show with an 8-man tag, not all that great though it was somewhat amusing at points it ended up being rather unimportant, outside of The Acclaimed getting the win. Though at one point The Gunns came out on the stage and played off the crowd a bit. Really outside of these there wasn’t too much point. However, with the news of Jarrett’s father passing, got to respect the man for going out there and doing this, so with that, can’t really criticise this too much.

In regards to the tag team championship situation, at Revolution, there will be a four way match for the titles, The Gunns against The Acclaimed and two other teams to be decided in the next two weeks via battle royals, one being a casino battle royal. It’s a bit weird that it won’t be The Acclaimed vs The Gunns but I guess you could have FTR as a surprise return in the casino battle royal, and maybe the Lucha Bros who appeared on the show.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs Rush & Preston Vance – Texas Tornado Match



These matches are just chaos, and this one was no different. Claudio and Moxley were attacked in the middle of their entrance through the crowd, this brawl kept on for a while until eventually the match started as two of them got in the ring. From there Moxley bled, as well as Preston Vance. In the end it was Mox and Claudio who picked up the win. During the match, Hangman was watching the TV in the back, and after the match he was blindsided by Butcher and Blade.

Later in the show when Hangman had his match, the situation elevated between Hangman and Moxley. But in terms of what Claudio is doing, it could end up being Rush challenging for the ROH Championship, which could be a great match, it would happen at Supercard of Honor. If anything were to happen it would happen via ROH television which starts in March.

Josh Woods vs Mark Briscoe

Solid match but in essence the match was more to show off Mark Briscoe as he is now All Elite and signed to AEW, so again, more of a showcase. He took the win as you’d expect and that’s good. There’s a story to be told with Mark Briscoe chasing the ROH World title, but for now there may end up being a match involving him teaming with the Lucha Bros, as they came out to even the odds against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling who were out there as well, but we’ll see where it goes really.

MJF makes his contractually obligated appearance

Straight off the bat, MJF came out during the commercial break, which led to him going up to people in the crowd and swiping a phone away from a fan, splashing their drinks in their faces and great stuff like that. Absolutely brilliantly done, as the break ended, he did speak just getting his heat before going back to TV. He basically addressed Danielson for their confirmed Iron Man match at Revolution. Then MJF brought out an old rival of Danielson’s, Christopher Daniels.

Daniels revealed he was paid off to talk down on Bryan. Then proceeded to talk down to MJF, he ended up slapping him, which concluded in MJF in typical fashion, kicking Daniels below the belt and applies the Salt of the Earth armbar until Bryan comes out to make the save. Most of the build has happened for this match and there’s not much more to tell. The one thing I’m still hoping for is a back and forth promo segment between Bryan and MJF because that would be great.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs Brian Cage

A rematch from Winter is Coming and while it was good, their last match was slightly better. It doesn’t take away from the match though, it was still a very good match which saw Jack Perry get the win. Now after the match was the important part. As Jungle Boy was walking up the ramp, the music of Christian Cage hits and we see Christian for the first time in months, there was no Luchasaurus, but we got the return of Christian. He came out in a sling and when Perry walked up to Christian he was sprayed with mace. He then hits a killswitch and tells Jack that he’s not done with him yet.

So now that Christian is back, I can see this match being put on the Revolution card. But getting Christian back is a nice return to have and now we can get this story finished, and get the match that should’ve happened at All Out last year before Christian got hurt. So it’s good news and the match itself should be fantastic, looking forward to it.

Kip Sabian vs Hangman Adam Page

There wasn’t too much to this one, fairly standard TV match and Page gets the win. After the match is where the important stuff with Mox happens. Moxley comes out and confronts Hangman with the BCC in tow. Mox didn’t really think they had unfinished business, this is where Hangman felt different and figured they couldn’t be ending this on roll up pinfall. What is left of the Dark Order shows up to defend Hangman, he wasn’t very interested in them coming out so there’s probably a little friction developing there. But when the Dark Order got up in Moxley’s face, Mox then looked through at Hangman and challenged him to a Texas Death Match.

I suspected this would be the direction they’d go with this, the Texas Death match which both guys had a couple of times last year. But the match will happen at Revolution and will probably be the blowoff to the feud, and I think Hangman might come out with the win here. Possibly giving off the impression that Mox can’t beat Hangman definitively, which could be an interesting concept if explored should Page win at Revolution.

Toni Storm vs Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho

A solid three way match between three women who are in the middle of this story between the “originals” and “outsiders”. Ruby Soho ended up picking up the win, and was presented to be pulled in both directions by both groups which she wanted no part in. So she could end up joining with one of the groups but ending the show, she did stare at the Women’s Championship whne Jamie Hayter was holding it up, so there may be a future program there but there needs to be something big next week otherwise I think this storyline might be seen as a failure. Because it seems like there isn’t an end goal, its just feuding these women for not much reason, I really hope this improves and gets better the way it started.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.