Breaking Down AEW Dynamite: Anniversary (10/5/22)

Three years since AEW Dynamite was born and this was their third year anniversary show. A very good show by all accounts. This may have been slightly marred by the controversy between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. But there was some very good in ring action during this show.

MJF vs Wheeler Yuta

This is the first match MJF has had since Double or Nothing in May against Wardlow. He came out and was booed more than he has been in previous weeks. MJF wins a great match by submission using the Salt of the Earth armbar. After the match is where things were interesting. Yuta wanted MJF to shake his hand. Conflicted, MJF considered it.

Out of nowhere, Lee Moriarty comes from behind to attack Yuta. MJF stops him until Stokely gives MJF the diamond ring to hit Yuta with. William Regal who was on commentary, came down to the ring with brass knuckles. This puts off The Firm as they leave the ring.

I thought MJF doing what he did really makes you question what the real motives of MJF are. It was a very good subversion of expectations. While it could be more of a swerve here. This is going to be interesting to see how this develops in terms of MJF’s character. I think we start to see MJF and Jon Moxley build to their match that will probably be at Full Gear.

Jay Lethal vs Darby Allin

This was a very good match between these two. Darby won the match. Lethal was distracted by his own guys though. Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt come out during the match. Lethal was telling them to go back, but in the end they inadvertently cost him the match. Darby and Lethal shook hands after the match. This is seemingly turning Jay Lethal back to a possible babyface.

Wardlow vs Brian Cage – TNT Championship

Brian Cage has finally been booked for a match on AEW television. It really is about time because these two put on a fantastic match. They demonstrated exactly why they should be on TV. Wardlow doing a hurricanrana and Cage performing a headscissors takedown. The crowd was very into this. Wardlow won by hitting the powerbomb symphony.

This match is what the TNT title should be about and hopefully now, both these guys get more TV time. They are far too good to be left off the show. Not to mention the TNT title needs to have a resurgence, that most of us have been saying for months.

Following the match, Gates of Agony rush Wardlow. Then Samoa Joe comes out to enter the fray. All before FTR come out and end up clearing the ring. FTR need to be on TV more, because how are they off TV for this long? They will be defending their ROH tag titles against Gates of Agony later this week come Battle of the Belts. But hopefully they also get on TV more often from here on out.

Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale & Athena vs Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford

This was a very fun match, and they got some decent time on the show at a solid time slot. Saraya came out with the babyfaces. Jamie Hayter got a great reaction from the crowd. Clearly dying to see her finally breakaway from Britt Baker. Which really needs to happen. She is far enough over where they don’t need to be a partnership anymore. Hopefully we eventually get to a proper break up of the pair so they can go their separate ways.

In the end Willow Nightingale scored the win by pinning Penelope Ford. Following the match, the groups get into a small brawl, with Saraya and Baker going at it. Then Saraya took out Rebel on the outside to end the segment.

Considering Saraya actually got physical in this segment, I think we could eventually see her cleared and wrestling if she was getting physical on the show.

National Scissoring Day

There is not enough things to say about how great this segment was. It was just a ton of fun with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn as they talked about how the action of scissoring was to show friendship with one another. Max Caster talked about unity and the crowd went along with it, it was great. The trio all go for a tri-scissor between the three of them.

Swerve interrupted and got huge heat for it. It was fantastic. Basically Swerve ends up challenging Billy Gunn to a match next week. Billy Gunn accepts the match and the tri-scissor goes ahead.

The segment was very entertaining. The Acclaimed are extremely over which is great to see. Swerve looks like he will end up full blown heel very soon. You could say he is already a heel though with some of the reactions he gets, so much heat it’s incredible. But definitely looking forward to what goes down next. Hopefully we can get another match between the two teams. Personally I would love to see it.

Rush vs Hangman Adam Page

Another great match. Rush being put on display after officially signing an AEW contract. And because he is that good. After the match though, Private Party come out seemingly to attack Page. Moxley shows up, and stares down with Page. This has a solid big match feel, and when this match happens in two weeks it will be great. Mox will win the match, no doubt there. After that though, Mox will move on to MJF and I for one can not wait for that feud. It will be phenomenal and the promos are going to be fantastic.

Luchasaurus vs Fuego Del Sol

Squash match here. Very quick unsurprisingly. Post match was the real story here. Jungle Boy shows up and attacks Luchasaurus with a steel chair in hand. Christian keeps Luchasaurus from going at Jungle Boy this time. Jungle Boy lays out a challenge to Luchasaurus at anytime of his choosing. Christian pipes up and tells him it will happen next week on Dynamite.

The match itself does make sense. I am just slightly concerned because neither man can really lose here. Unless Jungle Boy is taken out or screwed over to the point where it is impossible to win. Nonetheless looking forward to the match and Christian will play a part in the finish I’m sure.

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson

This was very good match. I thought Bryan and Garcia worked as a team wonderfully. Daniel Garcia is absolutely killing it right now. Chris Jericho is entertaining as always. But I can’t help but feel the ending fell flat simply because of who won. Sammy Guevara pinned Daniel Garcia.

The crowd was obviously in the know of the news that broke earlier about Andrade and Sammy. This was legit heat that the crowd was giving Sammy. They legitimately did not want him out there. Heavily booed. The finish did kind of deflate how people felt about the whole situation involving Sammy.

After the match there was this great shot with the JAS standing on the opposite side of the ring together, with Garcia on his knees disappointed about the loss. The other nice touch here was Garcia did not come out with the JAS soundbyte that usually plays whenever one of their members come out.

Taken as a show. This show was very good with fantastic wrestling. Unfortunately the excitement was marred by the controversy. But regardless, the show flowed nicely and it progressed storylines nicely. Next week should be a good show, first time AEW will be in Canada fro a Dynamite.

