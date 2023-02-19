Breaking Down the WWE Elimination Chamber (2/18/2023)

The Elimination Chamber is over and done with and now WrestleMania is full steam ahead only being six weeks away. After what happened on the show, WrestleMania becomes clearer, but there is one aspect that could be affected in a big way after the main event.

Natalya vs Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Carmella vs Asuka vs Nikki Cross – Elimination Chamber to determine the number one contender to the RAW Women’s Championship

First off was the Women’s chamber match, while this one wasn’t as good as the other chamber match, it was still a very good match and had a couple of very fun spots. As far as the eliminations though, some of them were a little rushed but outside of that the ladies put on a good performance. Though with that, I can understand why it wasn’t a little longer just because of the show going over three hours.

Starting off the match was Natalya and Liv Morgan, and the used the chamber very early on which is nice to see. Raquel was in next and just dominated in the environment for a bit, that was until Natalya sent her into the chamber itself, but shortly after is when Nikki Cross came out and just started going nuts, she then proceeded to climb the pod Carmella was in and jump off that, onto all the others. Carmella was next out, with her out, Raquel drove Cross right into that pod which ended up being the end for Nikki Cross as she was eliminated. Probably the best spot was Liv Morgan climbed onto Asuka’s pod, and Raquel was on the turnbuckle, she delivered a really good looking sunset flip powerbomb. However, Asuka soon entered and as the match started to come to a close, the eliminations were fairly quick, with Liv Morgan having a double submission applied to her, Carmella then eliminated Natalya, Raquel was double teamed by Asuka and Carmella which led to a final two of Asuka and Carmella. It didn’t last long as Asuka took the win.

Therefore the match at WrestleMania will be Asuka vs Bianca Belair. This was the correct decision anyway you look at it, and it should result in Asuka winning the Raw Women’s Championship. It’ll be a great match and all that but I also think it could be a fantastic opportunity to turn Bianca heel after this, as her character has been getting a bit stale for a bit now, and a change could be good for her. Now there is a distinct possibility this match could end up as a fatal four way with Bayley and Becky being added as they don’t look like they have much direction going into WrestleMania, worth possibly looking out for, though it wouldn’t make much sense considering they didn’t compete in the chamber.

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

It may be the third match between these two but unfortunately it is the same thing, Royal Rumble last year, Crown Jewel last year and Elimination Chamber this year. Not much difference to the matches outside of the finishes. But regardless, typical finish spamming in this match, and the ending was something that I think a lot of people figured may happen. A DQ finish of some sort. That’s exactly what we got, Lesnar delivered a low blow in front of the referee, and called a DQ. This ended up sending Lesnar on an attacking spree where he delivered an F5 to Lashley in the ring and through the announce table, also F5’d the referee twice too.

Now after Smackdown we found out that Bray Wyatt has an interest in this match, so maybe he would get involved during or after the match. No, he did not. So maybe we find out this week, and the eventual match will be a triple threat at Mania, but the thing is, why is he going after either man? He has virtually no history with either guy nor a real reason to after them. I guess it could end up as a tag team match between Lesnar & Lashley against Bray and Uncle Howdy, but even then, feels a bit random.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

This ended up being a very good match and also felt like a blowoff after the result. It also gave us Beth vs Rhea for the first time in a ring which was pretty cool. The match also contained a crowd that absolutely hated Dominik on the outside, which was brilliant, getting “f*ck you Dominik” chants.

In the match we got to Rhea and Beth pretty quickly, maybe within the first minute of match or so, and it was great, both women hitting each other with clotheslines, trying to take the other down, it was great. But this is where the Dominik distractions come into play, at first he was chased out by Edge, but then came back out to a chorus of boos which was comical, the heat he continues to get is incredible. The change in the match happened after Beth hit a superplex, and managed to make the tag to Edge who meets Balor back in the ring. There was a moment where Edge and Beth had submissions on their respective opponents, until Dominik with the distraction, allowed Rhea to get out and take the Brass Knuckles passed to her, hitting Edge with them. The pinfall was broken up and Edge slightly kicked out as well, it was obviously mistimed but it happens, the match continued well anyway. Beth and Rhea ended up brawling to the outside, with Beth hitting a Glam Slam on the outside, this allowed Edge to set up Balor in place for a spear and finished the match off with a shatter machine and took the win.

Edge and Beth winning is something I can’t say I expected, just because Judgement Day winning here and ending this feud at WrestleMania inside Hell in a Cell between Edge and Balor, with Edge going over made sense, but now, not so sure that will happen. Now it still might, but Balor losing here means he may end up winning at Mania if that is the planned match. It could be a little subversion of expectations and we will still get the same destination, just in a different way and that is fine if that’s the case, however I wouldn’t complain if the feud ends here either.

Austin Theory vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Seth Rollins vs Montez Ford – Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship

This was a great chamber match and a brilliant advert for the chamber itself. We saw some great stuff between these men, which did include some rather insane spots and may have otherwise been match of the night if it wasn’t for the main event. Going in the match did feel slightly unpredictable as Theory could lose the title knowing he will probably be facing John Cena at WrestleMania, but he could also keep the title. It helped that the field for the chamber was very good with believable winners.

The chamber started off with two men who in WWE had never faced off against each other, those two being Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins. The champion then came out next and took out Gargano by throwing him into a pod. Rollins and Theory went at it briefly, until Gargano got himself back into the mix, which led to Theory in a very heelish way, asking Gargano to team up on Rollins. The went after Theory who tried to lock himself in a pod to no avail, which is when Damian Priest came out and wrecked everybody. The penultimate entry was Bronson Reed who dominated on entry being portrayed as a monster when he came in. Montez was in last and after that these guys just went for it. Montez climbed the cage up to the top, upside down, which he then jumped off onto everyone, insane spot especially considering the height of the current chamber compared to the old one. Then there was Rollins and Gargano on top of a pod, in which Rollins had him up for a powerbomb, however Gargano reversed it into a hurricanrana off the top of the pod again taking everyone out down below.

Even though Bronson Reed was eliminated first it took a lot to get him down for the three count. Finishers from Gargano, Ford and Rollins together did the trick though. Gargano was taken out by Priest via the Razor’s Edge, eliminating him. Shortly after, Priest himself was eliminated after a blockbuster by Ford with Rollins holding him in the powerbomb position. Ford’s elimination came at the hands of Rollins after he hit a curb stomp on the outside part of the chamber, leading to Theory pinning him. However it didn’t end there for Rollins, because they played off that Ford may have a head injury, so the door was open for longer, which allowed a returning Logan Paul to show up a screw Seth Rollins out of the championship. Thus, allowing Theory to hit A-town down and score the victory, retaining his US title.

I figured that was how Rollins would be eliminated, and now it gives Austin Theory the opportunity to brag about he won in the chamber, and then as has been teased, we get Cena and Theory for a match at WrestleMania. As for Rollins, now the collision course with Paul is basically confirmed, it will be interesting to see how this consumes Rollins as he gets annoyed at the mere mentioned of Paul’s name.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

There was no other way to cap the show off but with Sami Zayn challenging Roman at this PPV in his hometown and that is exactly what we were given and it did not disappoint one bit, it was amazing, the match, the crowd and the story. From Roman coming out first leaving Sami to come out last and get a thunderous reaction from the Montreal crowd, and allowing him to just soak it all in during his entrance.

The match didn’t really start properly for a solid five minutes, because the crowd were just chanting for Sami or hating on Roman which was fantastic. It was interesting because in the beginning, Roman was relishing the hate he got from the crowd, but as the match wore on he got increasingly frustrated. It was masterful in ring storytelling from Roman here. Every time Sami would get offense in, the crowd went berserk. Roman talking trash for the first part of the match, not only to Sami but his wife to who was in the front row, just brilliant. There was not just one, but two ref bumps in this match, the first of which allowed Jimmy Uso to get in a superkick and a splash from the top on Sami, only for him to kickout once a new referee came down. Once the other ref was out, Reigns told Heyman to grab a chair, and who else shows up but Jey Uso, who stops Reigns from hitting Sami. Then in a similar fashion to last month at the rumble, Jey is handed the chair by Roman, but doesn’t use it like Sami did. But instead is pushed away by Roman, while this is going on, Roman avoids a spear from Sami and he inadvertently hit Jey. This led Roman to pick up the win which left the crowd silent after the three count.

Things didn’t finish there for Roman and Jimmy, they continued to attack Sami until, the return of Kevin Owens, who showed up and went right after Roman and Jimmy, delivered two stunners, one to each, sends Jimmy through the announce table with a pop up powerbomb. He then targeted Roman in the ring again, and as he was pulling himself up in the corner, Sami was on the opposite side of the ring, and Kevin Owens stepped aside to let Sami hit a helluva kick on Roman and in the end Sami stood tall. Interestingly no reunion between Zayn and Owens, and most importantly, no turn from Jey Uso.

There is a possibility this could be delayed so it happens in a couple of weeks from now, but all this is going to do is make the fans want to see Sami get another shot at Roman and be inserted into the world title match at WrestleMania. Which honestly, after seeing how over he was and how much it would complete is character arc, I wouldn’t mind seeing it. However, whatever happens, Sami and Owens need to be the ones to team up and take the titles from The Usos and WrestleMania as they are the only team that makes sense to do so. But it will be very interesting to see the kind of reaction Cody gets over the next couple of weeks should we see no turn from Jey soon. Otherwise this could change plans drastically and leave Cody out high and dry. Either way, this story involving The Bloodline is going to get even better leading into WrestleMania.

