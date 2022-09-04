Breaking Down WWE Clash at the Castle

This was a fantastic show. WWE put on one of the best shows this year. It just shows that you don’t need to overload the number of matches. 6 matches on this card and they all delivered in one way or another. So coming out of Clash at the Castle there could be some interesting developments.

Damage Control vs Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss

Bayley’s new stable has an official name, that being Damage Control. They came out together as a group, and what seems like a new entrance theme for the group too.

Going into the show we knew the crowd was going to be great, and they were amazing. The crowd was going nuts for Bayley, every time she tagged into the match. The chanting going back to her babyface days, so that came across very fun on TV.

Iyo Sky and Asuka had some great exchanges in the match as you’d expect. Michael Cole on commentary even brought up the faction that Iyo and Asuka were in together during their Stardom days.

Now the finish surprised me, being that Bianca Belair was the one to take the pin. It’s more of a shock because she is the Raw Women’s Champion. But Bayley got the pin, after Belair took the boot in the corner from Dakota Kai, the moonsault from Iyo and the Roseplant from Bayley. So even though Bianca took the pin she still looked strong because she took 3 different finishing moves.

This will probably set up Bayley as the number one contender for the women’s title. The match between Bianca and Bayley could happen at Extreme Rules but that remains to be seen.

However, looking further ahead, is there a war games match at some point? Survivor Series would probably be the place. But if they wanna go and put these women in a war games match at Survivor Series, I’m all for it. If the old NXT Takeovers are anything to go by, it could definitely be something worth putting on.

Gunther vs Sheamus – Intercontinental Championship

Insane. That is just one word to describe the match. Going in, there was potential for this match to be a match of the year candidate. This delivered and more, easily a match of the year contender. Sheamus was super over in Cardiff, it was very cool to see and the crowd wanted to see him win the match.

Big news out of this match. IMPERIUM is back and now on the main roster. Ludwig Kaiser introduced Giovanni Vinci, formerly Fabian Aichner. This is a fantastic move. For one, it gives another tag team to the division and two, Imperium is a formidable faction so can be used possibly against a faction like The Bloodline in the future.

The match itself, was incredible, the hard hitting nature of the match gave it a sense of legitimacy. Sheamus and Gunther beat the hell out of each other. Not even 5 minutes into the match Sheamus’s chest was already red and battered. Even Gunther looked beat up, it was amazing, just watching these two big guys beat each other up was amazing.

The chops from Gunther, the slaps across the chest from both men. Then Sheamus doing the 10 beats of the bodhran on the ropes, the barricade and the announce table. Then the ending of the match was brilliant. Sheamus showing he won’t give up until Gunther absolutely destroys him with a huge lariat to pick up the win.

This match showed you exactly why the Intercontinental title means something, the fact that these guys were willing to destroy each other for the championship should say a lot about what it all means.

I could see this feud continuing, and getting a 6-man tag between IMPERIUM and The Brawling Brutes. Hopefully we get to see Pete Dunne and Gunther go at it again. But a rematch for the title should definitely happen though.

Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler – Smackdown Women’s Championship

So the match itself was alright, it was not bad, but also trying to follow the previous match was a task and a half. But it was probably the least noteworthy match on the card. So Liv Morgan retained the title. Now I think Shayna should’ve won this match personally, but Liv actually getting a proper win, clean, I can appreciate that, making her a little more believable.

The issue is Liv Morgan just isn’t believable enough going up against women like Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler. Liv is good and a solid female on the roster. But right now I feel like this run of hers will come to an end very soon, and it probably should. Especially now that Ronda is getting great reactions since Summerslam. But we’ll see where this goes, I just don’t see Liv holding that title once Ronda gets another match for the title.

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs Judgment Day

Obviously the crowd were great during the entire show. Edge got an amazing reaction and even better, the crowd singing Metalingus during his entrance. That was absolutely awesome.

The match itself was good, and there were some fun spots in the match. Edge and Rey using tag team tactics well, Damien Priest looked very good once again. During the match as well, Rhea Ripley went and decked Dominik on the outside. But it was Dominik who had the impact in the end. He tripped up Balor after he came off the ropes, took a 619, which lead to Edge and Rey getting the win.

Post-match Edge and Rey celebrated their win but it was very evident Dominik was not joining in. Then like a switch Dominik snaps, low blows Edge who sold it absolutely perfectly, before an incredible looking clothesline on Rey Mysterio, his father. Just an awesome heel turn. The crowd helped they booed him for doing what he did, and the Judgment Day were sitting on the outside just laughing which was hilarious.

The question is, will Dominik be part of The Judgment Day? Or is it something else? On his own maybe, but I don’t think that would go well. I think a smart move is bring him into Legado del Fantasma. I think he would fit, and they are rumoured to be coming up to the main roster soon. But we could see an answer on RAW.

Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

This was just great. Both guys put on a wonderful performance, and in the end, Seth Rollins got himself a win on PPV. The story throughout the match was good, with Rollins using Riddle’s hatred towards him to his own benefit. Rollins hit a second rope curb stomp onto Riddle for the win.

Now Matt Riddle could take a loss here, as Rollins really needed the win. So the result was right and made sense. But this feud will probably continue into Extreme Rules. The match on Clash at the Castle probably should have been a match containing a stipulation, but it did not. I don’t see Riddle taking this and moving on, so he’ll get a rematch. Chances are it would be a no DQ match of some sort. The level of the feud is still hot, so this can easily drag out.

Seth Rollins work in this match and feud shows that he deserves to be rewarded for his work. After the world title match result, we could see Seth challenge for the WWE title, and maybe take it back to RAW, and honestly, it might be the right decision depending on the story that they want to tell.

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

This match had the biggest main event feel to it that any match has had in a long time. It really was a big match feel, from the presentation, to the entrances and the crowd who were once again phenomenal.

After so long, Drew McIntyre got to have part of his entrance using his old theme. That being “Broken Dreams”. Easily one of the best themes in the history of the company. But he felt like a big deal and it was great. Then Roman comes out like the final boss, that’s what it feels like, incredible.

Early on in the match Reigns took control, but McIntyre regained it until Karrion Kross, who was sitting at ringside distracted Drew enough for Reigns to take advantage again. Outside of that one moment, Kross did not get involved in the match.

As the match drew to the conclusion, McIntyre hit Reigns with a Claymore kick, only for Reigns to bump into the referee. Not long after, Austin Theory came out to attempt a cash-in. However, Tyson Fury who was at ringside gave him a right hand, that looked brutal. Took Theory out. But even then, McIntyre hit a spear and eventually another Claymore on Reigns. It looked to be over. But, as the referee was counting, a hooded man grabbed the ref and took him out of the ring stopping the count.

The man was revealed to be Solo Sikoa from NXT. Who is clearly now part of The Bloodline, this helped Roman get the win after spearing McIntyre. It was a great match that was tough to call the result. In the end though, Roman retains, and I think he either drops one at some point, or takes those titles into Wrestlemania 39 and loses to Cody Rhodes.

How this new addition to The Bloodline plays out will be very interesting, I think it could play out as a way to screw over Sami Zayn. But also, it will be exciting to see Solo Sikoa on the main roster.

Where McIntyre goes from here, hard to say. I think a feud with Kross might be next. Chances are though he loses that feud, then where does he go? I really don’t know. Maybe he goes after the Intercontinental Championship, but even then I don’t see Gunther losing that for a long time. But we’ll see where this takes us and what is next for Drew McIntyre.

I think if this PPV said anything, it will be worth watching RAW and Smackdown to find out what fallout happens. But the weekend of wrestling isn’t over yet, with NXT Worlds Collide and AEW All Out still to come.

