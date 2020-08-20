Breaking News: AEW Allowing Fans To Attend Dynamite

AEW announced the following:

AEW TO HOST LIVE, TICKETED EVENTS AT 10-15 PERCENT CAPACITY AT DAILY’S PLACE OPEN-AIR VENUE

— Starting Thursday, Aug. 27, Live Open-Air Shows in Jacksonville, Fla., Open to Limited, Physically Distanced Spectators in Compliance with State and Local Regulations and CDC Guidelines —

August 20, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced it will host limited, ticketed crowds of 10-15 percent capacity for its live shows at the open-air Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Fla., starting on Thursday, Aug. 27.

To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW’s shows — in compliance with state and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue.

For the first ticketed show on Aug. 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be permitted. Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum crowd of 15 percent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily’s Place.

Limited tickets to attend the Aug. 27 DYNAMITE show, airing on TNT, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30 (not including service charges or fees).

Guests will be required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth, and to physically distance from any person who is not a member of their pod. Guests will also be asked not to attend the day of the show if they have COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19 or have had close contact exposure to someone who they know has COVID-19 or symptoms. In addition, all guests will have their temperature scanned prior to entry. An increased number of hand sanitizing stations will be available, and floor markings will also be used to assist with physical distancing. Industrial fans were also added this past year to further improve air circulation at the open-air venue.

As a further safeguard, all tickets will be mobile and may only be purchased online at AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com (no box office sales). Daily’s Place will also transition to cashless payment and mobile ordering for most transactions, including food and merchandise purchases.

“We’ve missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we’ve heard from them, they’ve missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person,” said Tony Khan, AEW President and CEO.

“Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation,“ Khan added. “The health and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority. Our leadership team and medical staff have adjusted our operations for limited, physically distanced fans in an outdoor, open-air setting in compliance with the most current state and local regulations and CDC guidelines. We can’t wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history.“

Note: Due to the NBA‘s schedule on TNT, the Wednesday, Aug. 26, episode of DYNAMITE will air on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 8pm ET.

About AEW

AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, MJF, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida and Brandi Rhodes. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK,” a weekly pro-wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series co-produced with WarnerMedia. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).