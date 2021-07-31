Breaking News: Bray Wyatt Released From WWE

WWE announced the following on the company’s website and social media:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Wyatt’s last WWE match was at Wrestlemania 37. For months, the belief was that Wyatt had not been cleared to wrestle. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Wyatt…

“PWInsider.com is told Wyatt had disappeared from the company’s internal roster weeks ago but there had been no official stance on his status with the company.”

Wyatt tweeted on July 15th about how he missed the fans:

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021

A fan photo of Wyatt recently went viral on social media: