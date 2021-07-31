Breaking News: Bray Wyatt Released From WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE announced the following on the company’s website and social media:

Wyatt’s last WWE match was at Wrestlemania 37. For months, the belief was that Wyatt had not been cleared to wrestle. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Wyatt…

“PWInsider.com is told Wyatt had disappeared from the company’s internal roster weeks ago but there had been no official stance on his status with the company.”

Wyatt tweeted on July 15th about how he missed the fans:

A fan photo of Wyatt recently went viral on social media:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR