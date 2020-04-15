Breaking News: Several WWE Supestars Released

WWE announced the following:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

It was announced earlier today that WWE would be making financial cuts due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Drake Maverick had been scheduled for the WWE Cruiserweight title tournament.