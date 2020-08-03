Breaking News: The Rock Buys The XFL

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital have purchased the XFL football league just hours before a planned auction was scheduled to begin, Sportico.com is reporting. Johnson and Cardinale reportedly paid a total of $15 million dollars and Johnson’s ex-wife Dany Garcia will reportedly be a stakeholder as well.
The Sportico article also noted the following:
RedBird has made a litany of sports-related investments, including some with ties to the National Football League and its players.
The XFL had shut down earlier this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This was Vince McMahon’s second attempt at establishing the league after a failed run in 2001.
BREAKING NEWS: @TheRock is the new part-owner of the XFL.
Read more: https://t.co/2KzxOEUTVz pic.twitter.com/x3u2Q8q9Ik
— Sportico (@Sportico) August 3, 2020