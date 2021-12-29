Breaking News: Toni Storm Released By WWE

Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. The news has reportedly been confirmed with the company.

Toni lost to Charlotte Flair in a Smackdown women’s title match on the December 24th 2021 edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Toni had been pushed in recent weeks but there was a period of time where she wasn’t being used by WWE. Toni recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast and had talked about being in catering:

“It’s the worst because you just don’t know. Obviously, wrestling (can be) so unpredictable. Next week you could be main eventing and winning a title and everything could be happening, or nothing. You don’t know. This is showbusiness at the end of the day. It’s a topsy turvy industry.

When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling. Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there (asking), ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’. Now (when) stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘What’s going on? Oh, my God. What is my life?’.”

