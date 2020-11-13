Zelina Vega Released From WWE, Vega Reacts To Release

WWE has just announced the release of Zelina Vega.

There’s no word yet on what led to Vega’s release, but we will keep you updated. She last wrestled during last Friday’s SmackDown, in a Team SmackDown Qualifier with Natalya and the winner, Ruby Riott.

Vega, who is married to SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black, signed with WWE in June 2017 and debuted on the WWE NXT brand. She was brought to the main roster in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup. Vega was just drafted from RAW to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Here is WWE’s full announcement:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Just minutes before the news was announced, Vega posted the following on Twitter: