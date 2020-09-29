Brendan Vink Tweets Video Package, Drew Gulak Still On SmackDown

– For what it’s worth, Drew Gulak is still listed as a member of the WWE SmackDown roster. Gulak worked Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view for WWE 24/7 Title changes and angles with current champion R-Truth and Akira Tozawa, and then did the same on last night’s RAW. There had been some speculation on Gulak possibly being moved to RAW after he wrestled the Triple Threat with Tozawa and Truth on last night’s RAW, but he’s still a member of the blue brand as of this writing. Last night’s RAW marked Gulak’s first red brand appearance since March 26, 2018.

– WWE NXT Superstar Brendan Vink got some attention on social media this week when he tweeted his own video package of highlights. Vink was used on RAW earlier this year in a tag team with Shane Thorne, who is now Slapjack of RETRIBUTION. WWE teased that Vink and Thorne would be joining a stable with MVP at one point, but he has not appeared since the May 11 RAW where Vink, MVP and Thorne lost to Cedric Alexander, Ricochet and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. It was reported in May that WWE had plans to give a big push to Vink, but there’s no word on what happened.

You can see Vink’s video package below, along with a tweet where he indicated that he has his “fingers crossed” for an official call-up in the WWE Draft next month: