Bret Hart Addresses AEW Honoring His Brother Owen, Praises Natalya, More

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke with SportsKeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.

The Hall of Famer praised Natalya by stating, “She’s a pioneer, breaking new ground every day.”

Hart was asked why Natalya’s sharpshooter might not be as effective as Bret’s. He joked, “You have to talk to the writers [laughs].”

Finally, Hart was asked about AEW honoring his brother, Owen, by partnering with Martha Hart and The Owen Hart Foundation for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.

Bret said, “I’m happy to see Owen remembered in any way. It was very nice.”

You can watch the interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for quotes)