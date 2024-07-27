Bret Hart Addresses Not Being Involved With AEW’s Owen Hart Tournaments

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart stated during a Signed By Superstars virtual signing that he is not involved in AEW’s Owen Hart tournaments.

”Nope (Bret responded when asked if Tony Khan has ever asked him to get involved with Owen Hart Cup). He’s never asked me… I’d have to think about it (if he did ask). I like Tony and I’d be happy to help out but I don’t know if I’d wanna go down — I think it might ruffle WWE’s feathers, and I get all my — everything tied in through them. But, then again, it can’t hurt to ask.”

Hart appeared for AEW at the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV event in 2019.

You can check out his appearance below: