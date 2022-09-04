Bret Hart Among Other Stars Appear at WWE Clash at The Castle, UFC Star Attends

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and other stars were on hand for tonight’s Clash at The Castle event from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The announcers mentioned the last time WWE was in the UK for a big stadium show – SummerSlam 1992, which featured Bret taking on WWE Hall of Famer “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. While fans cheered, ring announcer Samantha Irvin welcomed Bulldog’s family to the show and gave them a shout-out.

Hart was then shown sitting in the audience as the applause continued. The Hitman raised his fist in the air and thanked the audience. Gorilla Position pointed out on Twitter that Hart was there for the entire show, not just the TV appearance.

Miss Linda and Exotic Adriana Street with WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, as well as boxing great Tyson Fury and UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, were seen in the crowd. Edwards was also seen in a backstage segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan on the Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show, with both of their title belts on display in the background.

“You cannot talk about this industry throughout the entire United Kingdom without mentioning the impact of Adrian Street and Miss Linda. Thrilled to have them both here in Cardiff for #WWECastle!” Triple H tweeted alongside a backstage photo of Street and Linda.

This weekend, Hart and other WWE stars were in Cardiff for the WrestleFest fan convention, which was not affiliated with WWE.

Here are some clips and photos from the special appearances below:

