Bret Hart And Jim Cornette To Release NFTs

Wrestling NFTs startup WRARITIES has announced that they will be releasing the first NFTs for Bret Hart and Jim Cornette this month and next month.

NFTs are Non-Fungible Token digital collectibles, and their popularity has risen in a major way over the past two years. WWE released their first NFTs during WrestleMania weekend, featuring The Undertaker.

Official Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Jim Cornette NFTs to drop with WRARITIES

NFT startup WRARITIES announced it will drop the FIRST EVER officially licensed Bret Hart NFT collectibles on Monday July 5th. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart is widely regarded as one of the most recognizable names in the history of professional wrestling, achieving wide-spread critical and commercial success in the ring, as well as crossing over into popular culture with his guest appearance on The Simpsons and as the star of critically-acclaimed docu-movie Wrestling With Shadows.

Fans and collectors will have the opportunity to own a piece of Hart’s historic first venture into the world of Non-Fungible Token digital collectibles. Own a piece of history by making sure you get your hands on this four tier drop, going on sale on July 5th, 4pm ET at ProWrestlingNFT.com.

Wrestling personality Jim Cornette will be dropping his first set of officially licensed NFTs with WRARITIES on Sunday June 27th, 12pm ET. Jim Cornette’s career as a manager, booker, colour commentator, promoter, trainer and broadcaster has spanned over six decades, becoming a legendary personality within the industry.

In recent years, Jim’s reach and podcast network has seen exponential growth and success, fuelled by his passionate fanbase, who will now have the opportunity to own a piece of his first ever foray into the exciting world of NFT digital collectables. Join us at ProWrestlingNFT.com for his 4 tier drop.

Supply of these NFTs is extremely limited. With Bret Hart being indisputably one of the industry biggest household names and with Jim Cornette’s ever-growing growing reach and extremely passionate fanbase, these rare, first-time-ever collectibles will be in high demand. Make sure you register your interest today to avoid missing out on these historic collectibles.

