Bret Hart Announced For WWE Raw On 9/10 In Calgary

Bret Hart is coming to WWE Raw.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the news, announcing “The Hitman” for the WWE Raw “season premiere” next Monday night.

“When in Hart country,” his post on X began. “Bret Hart joins us for WWE Raw’s massive season premiere, this Monday at 8/7c LIVE from Calgary on USA Network.” He added, “You definitely won’t want to miss this.”

