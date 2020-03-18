Bret Hart Calls Goldberg ‘Unprofessional’ and ‘Dangerous’

During an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, Bret Hart gave his thoughts on Bill Goldberg accidentally ending his career during their 1999 WCW Starrcade match:

“I always knew what I was doing and I would hurt myself before I hurt another wrestler. I just wish some of the wrestlers I worked with especially in the end like Goldberg — Goldberg to me was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there was in the business.”

“I mean for Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall Of Fame. He hurt everyone he ever worked with. You might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with. He hurt everyone he worked with. I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had.”

“Even when I worked with Bill, the last thing I said to Bill before we went out to have that match that ended my career. I said, ‘Bill you can do whatever you want out there, just don’t hurt me.’”

During the Starrcade match, Goldberg gave Hart a kick that led to Hart suffering a career-ending concussion.