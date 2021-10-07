Bret Hart Comments On Canadian Walk Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was inducted to Canada’s Walk of Fame on Wednesday night. The Hitman made history by becoming the first pro wrestler to be inducted into the Walk of Fame. There have been petitions going around for years with fans trying to make the induction happen.

Hart announced the induction via Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, “I’m finally able to announce how excited and honoured I am to be an inductee into Canada’s Walk of Fame in Toronto. I know many people for years have pushed hard for this, and I thank all of you for your support. What makes this honour especially sweet is that I will be the first professional wrestler to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame, and I hope this will open the door for other great Canadian wrestlers who have proudly represented their country to be recognized and honoured as well. Congratulations also to my fellow inductees and honorees. @cwofame #CanadaThrives #fromcalgaryalbertacanada”

Hart was inducted along with Keanu Reeves, Damian Warner, Ajay Virmani, Serena Ryder, Romeo Dallaire, Graham Greene, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Salome Bey, Jully Black, Bruce Cockburn, and the group of scientists who discovered insulin, Banting, Best, Macleod and Collip.

The 2021 Canada Walk of Fame induction ceremony will air December 4 on CTV in Canada.