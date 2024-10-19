Bret Hart Comments On His Appearance On The Simpsons

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart appeared on The Wrestling Classic podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his appearance on The Simpsons.

Hart said, “I was a big fan, so it was a big honor for me. They originally, I wanted to be Bret Hart on the show, and they said, ‘No, it’s just part for a wrestler.’ I think my wrestler was called the Mad Viking or something like that. I was like, ‘Okay.’ So when I did the voiceover, I was the voice for the Mad Viking. I wasn’t Bret Hart. That’s why when you hear the voiceover, it doesn’t sound like me. I was trying to sound like somebody else, but after the whole thing was done, the producer came up, and I was signing autographs in the parking lot at Fox Studios there, and they had probably about 300 in a lineup, signing autographs for them. He came up and he goes, ‘I had no idea you were that famous. We’re gonna draw you in as you.’ So they changed it and drew me in as myself. I always thought that’s where it pays off to be a nice guy and sign some autographs.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)