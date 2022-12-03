Bret Hart Confirmed for WrestleCon 2023

WrestleCon has begun announcing names for their big convention next year, which will take place during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was announced today as the first official name for WrestleCon Los Angeles.

“IT’S TALENT TIME!! We are thrilled to start announcing our guests for WrestleCon LA. We especially love the first one [hearts emoji] Details regarding appearance times, cost, etc will be on our website when we receive it from the promoter,” they wrote on Twitter today in announcing Hart.

The Hitman will represent Big Time Wrestling.

The WrestleCon LA convention is set to take place from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2 at The Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, California. The affiliated live wrestling events will take place at a venue that is within walking distance. Wrestlecon.com has more information, and more guests and events will be announced in the coming months.

The following is today’s Hart announcement: