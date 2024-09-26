Bret Hart Denies Vince McMahon Gave Him A Free Punch Following Montreal Screwjob

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart was among those interviewed on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, and he spoke about a number of topics including if Vince McMahon gave him a free punch following the Montreal Screwjob.

Hart said, “There was no like, ‘Vince is going to give me a shot.’ Like, I don’t [know] where they get that story, because that is such a bunch of bulls**t. It was Vince and me came at each other, and we actually tied up like a wrestling match. Everybody’s ready to pounce on me as soon as we grab each other. I remember going, the only way I can get a shot in, one shot, maybe, is an uppercut, and I came right up between Vince’s arms, and it was like, you know when you hit the bell [at carnivals] when the thing goes up. He was out cold, like a starfish. It was probably the best thing I ever did. He deserved every bit of that.”

