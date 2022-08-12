Bret Hart Expresses His Sadness on Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says He Will Be Missed

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart expressed his sadness over Vince McMahon’s retirement.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter at The Gathering conference, Hart—who has a complicated history with McMahon—was questioned about his feelings over Vince’s departure from the business that he helped grow into a major force in the world of entertainment.

“I’m like everybody else, I’m mostly just kind of surprised,” Hart responded. “I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon and, you know, I feel kind of sad about it, actually.

“I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened or whatever has happened. I think his loss or his absence from the business will be sorely missed.”

You can watch Apter’s interview with The Hitman below: