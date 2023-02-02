Bret Hart Featured in Upcoming Film “STALKER,” Trailer and Release Date Revealed

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart will appear in the upcoming film “STALKER.”

Steve Johnson directed the film, which also stars Sophie Skelton and Stuart Brennan.

On March 24, 2023, the film will be released in select theatres and on demand. The following is the film’s synopsis:

“A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker. Starring Sophie Skelton (Outlander) and BAFTA winning actor Stuart Brennan. Rose Hepburn, a young horror actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger.

Left with no phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her.”

You can watch the trailer below: