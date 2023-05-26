Bret Hart Gets Canadian Walk Of Fame Star (Video & Photos)

Bret “The Hitman” Hart was immortalized in Canada today.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend was present for today’s Sidewalk Star Unveiling ceremony in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

After being initially recognized in the 2021 Walk of Fame Class, where he was inducted by Chris Jericho, the Sidewalk Star for Hart and others were unveiled at a ceremony today in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

“Thank you, Canadian Walk of Fame, for this great honour of receiving a Star on Canada’s Walk of Fame [Canadian flag emoji].”

Check out video and photos below.

Canada’s Walk of Famer. Bret “Hitman” Hart poses in front of his Canada’s Walk of Fame star, unveiled Friday afternoon in downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/tUGYb0JG1b — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) May 26, 2023