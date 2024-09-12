Bret Hart Looks Back At Memorable WWE TV Return At Raw This Week

Following his WWE television return on the “season premiere” of Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Bret Hart spoke about the experience in a new digital exclusive interview that dropped on Thursday.

“I didn’t just assume or take for granted that they were going to invite me down,” Hart said of the offer to come to the show on 9/9. “Anytime I get a chance to be in front of the Calgary fans, because I think Calgary fans go back the furthest when I was 18-19. It’s a very special and powerful building for me to walk in. A lot of great memories here, a lot of title matches. Even in the old Stampede Wrestling days, a lot of memories here.”

He added, “It’s kind of a funny feeling to walk down the ring slowly and kind of pull yourself back into the ring and find yourself standing in the center of it and talking to the fans. I don’t know if I looked a little nervous because I’m not sure that I was. Standing in the middle of the ring there for a few seconds, this transformation takes place. I think I transformed back in Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart for a minute for everyone. It was fun for me to do that. It was something that was magical that was brought out by the love of the fans.”

As far as his interaction with Triple H behind-the-scenes at the show, Hart stated, “There’s not that many from my generation that are around anymore. Running into Triple H is always a pleasure.”

