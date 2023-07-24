Bret Hart Offered To Be An Agent For AEW But The Company Only Wanted Him As A Manager

As PWMania.com previously reported, Fightful Select revealed that AEW star Orange Cassidy has taken on an additional role with the company as a producer/agent.

In response to the news, wrestling author Brian R. Solomon tweeted the following:

“I’m actually a big fan of Orange Cassidy and his work. But in a company that has Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Tazz, Billy Gunn, Christian Cage, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes and Sting in the locker room, shouldn’t they be the ones being tapped to be road agents?

When I recently interviewed Bret Hart for my book, he told me that he offered to agent for them, but they only wanted to bring him in as a manager like Tully, Arn, Jake, etc. Imagine having the ability to have Bret Hart coach your talent and saying, no just be a TV character.”