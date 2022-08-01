Bret Hart Opens Up About What Makes a Perfect Wrestling Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling at Starrcast V. During the discussion, Hart shared the secrets to what he thinks makes for a perfect wrestling match. He noted that it’s when the fans don’t know who is going to win. That was part of Hart and Davey Boy Smith’s story at SummerSlam in 1992.

“The beauty to a great wrestling match is when you don’t know who’s gonna win.

“When you see a storyline in wrestling where you’re going ‘I don’t know who’s gonna win, you know Bret Hart or Stone Cold, or Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels or Bulldog vs. Bret Hart in Wembley, who’s gonna win? What’s the finish gonna be?’

“When you think about it, I always said that to Vince, right up until match time.

“I think many people didn’t think that much about the match, but when you stop and think about it, it’s who’s gonna win? Bret Hart or Davey Boy? I think that’s when British fans were like ‘that’s what I wanna see…’

“For a wrestler, that’s when you can piece together a match that’s just a beautiful movie really, and I knew that no one could really say for sure who was gonna win this one.”

