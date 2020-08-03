Bret Hart Pays Tribute To The Late Mark “Rollerball” Rocco

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart took some time to pay tribute to late UK Wrestler, Mark “Rollerball” Rocco. Mark had tragically passed away last week.

“Goodbye to probably the all time hardest working British wrestler Mark “Rollerball” Rocco. When he wrestled the Dynamite Kid back in the 70’s and 80’s it was incredible to watch. Like two pinballs flying all over the place at a pace nobody could top. Mark was a wonderful guy and a one of a kind performer. I’m so glad I got to know him and work with him. He was truly special.”