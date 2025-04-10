Bret Hart Praises Roman Reigns’ Calm Ring Presence And Psychology

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently appeared on the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast with Peter Rosenberg, where he offered a rare glimpse into his personal “Mount Rushmore” of wrestling and gave high praise to current WWE megastar Roman Reigns.

When asked who he considers among the top four greatest wrestlers of all time, Hart did not hesitate to include one of his most legendary rivals. “He’s [Steve Austin] on my Mount Rushmore for sure,” Hart stated. Their storied rivalry, particularly their iconic match at WrestleMania 13, is widely regarded as one of the greatest in wrestling history.

Surprisingly, Hart also acknowledged Shawn Michaels as a contender for such an honor — a statement notable given the well-documented tension between the two during their careers. “I think that Shawn is in that conversation. I really do,” Hart said. “He had a lot of issues, personal issues, and things like that… but you can’t deny his body of work and just how good a wrestler he was.” It’s a respectful nod from a man known for his high standards, and it reflects a more reflective Hart in recent years.

In addition to revisiting wrestling’s past, Hart turned his attention to the present, offering strong praise for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Known for his own technical mastery and calm demeanor in the ring, Hart noted those same traits in Reigns.

“When I watch a lot of the younger guys or the guys that have come up, I see that sort of erratic kind of panic sometimes, where they rush into stuff,” Hart explained. “But when I see Roman Reigns wrestle, he’s always in control. He’s always very calm.”

Hart went on to commend Reigns’ ability to execute with precision and awareness. “He’s always kind of already got it figured out what the next sequence of moves are going to be and how he’s going to do them and how he’s going to execute them. He just never seems to panic.”

From recognizing the brilliance of his former adversaries to highlighting the excellence of today’s top talent, Bret Hart once again demonstrated why his insights remain some of the most respected in the industry.