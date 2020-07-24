Bret Hart Recalls Fan Attacking Him At The WWE Hall of Fame

During the latest edition of his “Confessions Of The Hitman” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart commented on being attacked by a fan during his 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the guy jumping the guardrail: “Well, a lot of people, because wrestling is so bizarre, I guess, they just assumed it was part of the show. So they had this guy, he ran all the way down in front of everybody, and jumped over the [railing] like in the [Scotiabank] Saddledome, like running all the way down from the top, and jumping onto the ice. Everybody just watched like, ‘Oh, this must be one of the wrestlers.’ He was an ex UFC guy apparently or an ex martial arts guy of some kind, but I think he had some mental problems or something. But he definitely didn’t come in to play around.”

On not realizing what happened until he was tackled: “I didn’t see him till the very last second. I could remember talking and I could feel, like, I thought it was a fight in the first row, is what I thought it was. I remember thinking that I’m talking, so I can’t look and go [looks over his shoulder] right in the middle. I want to look, but I couldn’t look. And I think just when I started to see what it was, he was already right there and grabbed me.”

On the attacker being roughed up by the talent: “Luckily, nothing really bad happened as far as injury or anything like that. I know he got roughed up pretty good by ‘security’ and a few wrestlers. I think a few guys got shots in and all well earned. I mean, the guy deserved everything he got and he definitely was not coming into the ring to play with me. He came in there with a lot of force. To be really honest, I’m just glad that nothing bad happened from it because I’m a firm believer that bad luck can just be around the corner sometimes. You never know when. You look at John Lennon being shot and that guy in that moment wanted to be famous.”

On not knowing why it happened: “I don’t know what he had to gain by doing that. He certainly had no issues with me that I know of. I wasn’t a bad guy [pro] wrestler anymore or anything like that. And I don’t know. I don’t ever talk about it because I try not to feed the [celebrity seeking]. But at the same time, I’m glad that A) I didn’t get hurt more serious and it just makes you appreciate that bad stuff can happen at the strangest places.”