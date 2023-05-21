Bret Hart Receiving Canadian Walk Of Fame Star Next Week, Hulk Hogan – Andre The Giant Song

Bret Hart’s star on the Canadian Walk of Fame will be unveiled on May 26th in Toronto, Canada. Several stars will be revealed for the 2020 and 2021 inductees, who were postponed due to the pandemic.
Hart will be honored alongside Graham Green, Keanu Reeves, Salome Bey, Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani, and others.
#Toronto! Join us for a @CWOFame Sidewalk #StarUnveiling as we honour our 2020 & 2021 Inductees!
📅 May 26,2023 | 12PM
🎉 @ajayvirmani1, @BretHart, #GrahamGreene , @JullyBlack, & families of: #Banting , #Best , #Collip , & #Macleod , & @RealSalomeBey
💰FREE pic.twitter.com/YEYRJj9Thi
— Canada’s Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) May 17, 2023
Jon Lajoie, a Canadian comedian, recently released a new song in honor of the Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match at WrestleMania III.
The official music video for the song is available below:
This song is an ode to a window in my childhood when the world felt simple, and unfettered & unfiltered joy was still easily accessible. A time when Hulk Hogan defeating Andre the Giant meant that everything was going to be okay for ever & ever. New Wolfie’s Just Fine album 6/16 pic.twitter.com/qnziIOf1Hz
— Official Jon Lajoie (@jonlajoiecomedy) May 18, 2023