Bret Hart Reveals He And Steve Austin Faked Backstage Fight To Hide WrestleMania 13 Blood Spot

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss several topics, including pretending to argue with fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin following their bloody I Quit Match at WrestleMania 13 to avoid getting in trouble.

Hart said, “No animals were harmed in the making of that movie. It was fun. It was fun when we came back. Even the blood, which was a big no-no at the time. When we came back, we pretended, in the dressing room, to have a heated argument about it. Almost a scuffle. We also kind of got into it again. Chief Jay Strongbow was kind of pulling us apart or pulling me away from him. It was mostly to cover our tracks so we didn’t get anyone into trouble, that (the blood) was an accident. We had to fool everybody. The persons who knew about the blood were me and Steve. We kept that pretty much a secret…it would have been a secret for years until I wrote about it in my book.”

