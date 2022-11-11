Bret Hart Reveals Original Plans for WWE Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels

As many of you are aware, Shawn Michaels put Bret Hart in the sharpshooter during the infamous Montreal Screwjob, which took place 25 years ago. Vince McMahon was at ringside during the match, and Earl Hebner was the one who rang the bell.

The “screwjob” occurred as a result of the fact that Hart refused to help Michaels win the Survivor Series match by putting him over.

The match lasted for a total of 12 minutes before the screwjob, in an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Hart revealed that if everything had gone according to plan, they would have had a classic on their hands.

Hart said:

“We had another 25 minutes. The match was already good, and we hadn’t even hit our stride. Even when we didn’t get along, Shawn and I always had great chemistry together in the ring. When we worked together, we wanted to be flawless, and we didn’t get along, and that added to the intensity. When I clothesline Shawn over the top rope and we brawl and fight outside the ring, I could tell it was going to be a really special match. It was very competitive. That match was just starting. All the brawling was done just to set up the actual match. It was going to really get going after I reversed his sharpshooter. We pictured the crowd standing up and going crazy. That was going to be the moment when it took off.”