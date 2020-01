Bret Hart revealed on Instagram that he is having a procedure done to remove basal cell carcinoma which is a form of skin cancer.

“Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked.”

Skincancer.org notes that BCC cancer grows slowly and most cases are curable with early detection and treatment.

Several years ago Hart had a battle with prostate cancer witch he beat.