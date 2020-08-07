Bret Hart Reveals Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During SummerSlam Match

During Tuesday night’s WWE SummerSlam 1992 Watch Party, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart commented on intentionally kicking The British Bulldog during their match during the show.

Hart said he wanted The British Bulldog to slow down during a sleeper hold. When Bulldog rushed out of it, Hart said he kicked him in the face:

“I kept the sleeper on him on the ropes for a couple seconds. When the referee finally broke it, I was so mad at him for going for the ropes, when you watch it, I kicked Davey right in the face. I kicked him, and I didn’t kick him like a real potato [a stiff shot], but I kicked him just enough to snap him up. I took my finger and snapped him on the nose as hard as I could. And I always love watching it because it’s definitely a wakeup call for Davey.”