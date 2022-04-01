Bret Hart Says Barry Horowitz Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame Instead of Goldberg

During a virtual signing with Highspots, Bret Hart talked about former WWE star Barry Horowitz and said the following:

“Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Fame where as Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That’s a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt every body he worked with. What’s he in there for? I don’t understand it. Barry was a really good wrestler, he really was, especially for beginners and stuff. He was a guy that could go in there and get you through a match.”