Bret Hart Set To Be A Part Of WWE WrestleMania 41 VIP Package

On Location announced that WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart will be a part of the Gold Ticket WrestleMania 41 VIP Package.

“Take your WrestleMania 41 experience to the next level with pre-show hospitality access with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. This exceptional package inclusion is only available with your WWE Gold or Champion Priority Pass package from our exclusive hospitality partner, On Location.

Packages include a 2-night ticket with the best seats, all-inclusive hospitality, WWE Superstore and WWE World access and many more premier perks.”