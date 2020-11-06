Bret Hart Shoots Down Rumor From Years Ago

During his Confessions of the Hitman podcast (subscription required at BretHart.com), Bret Hart shot down a rumor from years ago that he had a relationship with Tammy “Sunny” Sytch:

“Probably the most ludicrous one is that same old one that comes up about Sunny all the time, which is kind of funny for me because I always got along well with not just Sunny, but all of the girls that were involved in [pro] wrestling. The one where they talked about me having a relationship with Sunny, I almost kind of wished I did, but the fact of the matter is that I never did and there was never any truth to those rumors ever. And I don’t know where they came from. I’ve never really been much bothered by that one. That’s probably the only one, to me, that really stands out.”