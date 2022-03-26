Bret Hart Speaks On How Brock Lesnar Is “Totally The Opposite” of Bill Goldberg

While speaking with the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Natalya talked about how Brock Lesnar told her that Bret Hart would have been a dream match for him. During a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, Bret Hart commented on Lesnar:

“I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker. I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.”

Hart has been critical of Bill Goldberg over the years due to the kick from Goldberg at WCW Starracde 1999 that ended Hart’s career.

Hart also said the following in regards to him possibly going to AEW:

“Go there and do what?”