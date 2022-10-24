Bret Hart Speculates on His Career if He Hadn’t Sustained a Concussion and Stroke

Bret Hart has made it clear that he holds a resentment toward Goldberg for the career-ending concussion he sustained as a result of Goldberg kicking him in the head during the WCW Starrcade pay-per-view event in 1999. He continued to wrestle for a total of eight times before being instructed to hang up his boots.

He returned to the ring in 2010 for a few matches, during which he was well-protected in the ring.

During an autograph session at K&S Wrestlefest, Hart speculated about how much longer his professional wrestling career might have lasted if he had been able to maintain his health.

“If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff like that, and if I never had a stroke, I mean let’s just say I was healthy at my age, I’d go back,” Hart said. “I would’ve taken it pretty serious. I would’ve wrestled a lot more over the last 10 years if I hadn’t been hurt. All the dream matches everyone talks about, I would’ve loved to have done all of them. Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton.”

