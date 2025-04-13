Bret Hart: “There’s More Integrity In WWE Since Vince McMahon Left”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including how the WWE product has changed following Vince McMahon’s exit.

Hart said, “I just think there’s a little more integrity right now. The guys that are being pushed are being pushed ’cause they’re talented, and not because they’re Vince’s favorites.”

On his thoughts on Vince McMahon as a leader:

“I feel that as great as he was [Vince], and as far as ideas and imagination, in a lot of ways there’s nobody like him, but, at the same time, I feel that he governed things in a shady way, he didn’t care necessarily about the craft. … As much greatness that Vince brought to wrestling, he also brought a lot of negative, corrupted thinking.”

