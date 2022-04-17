Bret Hart To Manage FTR At Upcoming Wrestling Event

Bret “The Hitman” Hart will be in the corner of FTR as their manager in June.

Big Time Wrestling announced that the WWE Hall Of Famer will Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler when they take on Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson on Friday, June 10 in Webster, MA.

FTR are huge fans of Hart, who has spoken highly of the AEW tag team. There’s been speculation that Bret would show up in AEW to manage them, but that has yet to happen.

On Saturday night, Big Time Wrestling announced the following:

FTR will FINALLY get their chance to be managed by Bret Hart when they take on the team of Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson! It happens on Friday June 10th in Webster, Ma! Tickets on sale now!

Wheeler commented on the announcement…

“Oh yeah, this is real. Talk about a year.

Someone go check on Dax.”