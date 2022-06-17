Bret Hart Weighs In On Owen Hart Cup Tournament In AEW

Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on the recent Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW, as well as his interest in possibly working with the promotion again in the future.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his thoughts on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: “I’m just happy to see Owen remembered in any way.”

On what he would title a book about his relationship with Owen: “Brotherhood.”

On his potential interest in working with AEW again: “There are a lot of things I would love to be part of with AEW and what they’re doing. I know they got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that, but right now I’m happy at home.“

Check out the complete interview at Sportskeeda.com, or via the YouTube video embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.