Bret Hart: “Wrestlers Today Aren’t Imitating Hogan—They’re Wrestling Like Me”

A recent exchange facilitated by The Ariel Helwani Show has reignited conversation around Bret “Hitman” Hart’s enduring legacy in professional wrestling—this time through the heartfelt praise of CM Punk, one of WWE’s most outspoken and respected modern voices. The moment underscored the deep mutual respect between two icons of very different eras and further cemented Hart’s reputation as the gold standard of technical wrestling.

During a previous interview with Roots of Fight, Punk emphatically lauded the WWE Hall of Famer, drawing comparisons to legends in other sports. “Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Bret Hart. Bret Hart is the Wayne Gretzky of professional wrestling, and it’s an empirical fact. It’s not just an opinion… Obviously we know Bret Hart as the best WWE champion of all time.”

Punk reflected on Hart’s influence as an aspirational figure, especially for wrestlers who didn’t rely on imposing physiques to make an impact. “He was a guy who, like Piper, I looked at and I said, I can’t look like the Ultimate Warrior. Nor do I want to. But this guy’s legit, and that’s achievable to somebody like me,” Punk explained. He went on to say, “Bret is the measuring stick. I believe that all professional wrestlers should hold themselves to. Nobody better ever.”

Reacting to these comments during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Bret Hart expressed genuine appreciation. “I really appreciate that,” Hart said. He followed up with a candid recollection involving Hulk Hogan, sharing, “You know, I heard something a few months ago where Hulk Hogan was talking about me, and he said, ‘The problem with Bret Hart is that he really does think he was the greatest wrestler of all time.’ And I remember thinking about that and going, yeah, maybe. That might be the most truthful thing he’s ever said.”

Hart also reflected on his lasting influence on today’s generation of wrestlers. “When you watch a lot of the wrestlers today, you don’t see anybody imitating Hulk Hogan or the Ultimate Warrior,” he said. “You see a lot of the wrestlers today really trying their best to capture my style, or some of the guys that I worked with—like Dynamite Kid, Curt Hennig, and my brother Owen. Yeah, they’re wrestling my style, and that’s the biggest compliment they can get from today’s generation.”

The exchange highlights Hart’s significant influence on modern professional wrestling and his role as a beacon for in-ring realism, psychology, and storytelling—qualities that stars like Punk continue to admire and emulate.